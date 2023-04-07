 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Photo news] 2023 Tongyeong International Music Festival highlights

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 7, 2023 - 14:20       Updated : Apr 7, 2023 - 14:20

South Korea’s leading classical music event, the Tongyeong International Music Festival, kicked off on March 30 with the theme, “Beyond Borders.”

The 21st edition of the festival, led by Korean composer Chin Un-suk as the music director for the second year, runs until April 9, and features renowned domestic and international musicians and a unique program.

Pianist Kim Sun-wook performs with the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra, conducted by David Robertson in the packed Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 2. (TIMF)

Baritone Matthias Goerne exchanges greetings with conductor Hong Seok-won, who conducted the Korea National Symphony Orchestra on April 1 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)

Cellist Han Jae-min, the winner of the 2022 Isang Yun Competition, performs during a recital on March 31 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)

Esme Quartet performs during a recital on April 2 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)

Korean traditional vocalist Lee Hee-moon sings during a concert at the Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 2. (TIMF)

Audience members check out the instruments of Partch Ensemble during a workshop on April 1 in the Black Box space. (TIMF)

Ensemble Modern performs during a concert at the Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 3. (TIMF)

Sergey Malov, a player of violin, viola and violoncello da spalla, performs during a concert with Royal Northern Sinfonia on April 4 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)

Wu Wei performs on the sheng, a Chinese mouth-blown polyphonic free reed instrument, during a concert with the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra at the Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 2. (TIMF)



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114