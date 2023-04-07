[Photo news] 2023 Tongyeong International Music Festival highlights

South Korea’s leading classical music event, the Tongyeong International Music Festival, kicked off on March 30 with the theme, “Beyond Borders.” The 21st edition of the festival, led by Korean composer Chin Un-suk as the music director for the second year, runs until April 9, and features renowned domestic and international musicians and a unique program.

Pianist Kim Sun-wook performs with the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra, conducted by David Robertson in the packed Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 2. (TIMF)

Baritone Matthias Goerne exchanges greetings with conductor Hong Seok-won, who conducted the Korea National Symphony Orchestra on April 1 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)

Cellist Han Jae-min, the winner of the 2022 Isang Yun Competition, performs during a recital on March 31 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)

Esme Quartet performs during a recital on April 2 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)

Korean traditional vocalist Lee Hee-moon sings during a concert at the Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 2. (TIMF)

Audience members check out the instruments of Partch Ensemble during a workshop on April 1 in the Black Box space. (TIMF)

Ensemble Modern performs during a concert at the Tongyeong Concert Hall on April 3. (TIMF)

Sergey Malov, a player of violin, viola and violoncello da spalla, performs during a concert with Royal Northern Sinfonia on April 4 at the Tongyeong Concert Hall. (TIMF)