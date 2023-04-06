Geomungo entering second heyday

“The geomungo was a ‘hip’ instrument and the most popular among noblemen 500 to 600 years ago. And such appreciation is returning today,” said Shin Ji-hee, a 29-year-old player of the geomungo, a six-string instrument with the widest pitch among Korea’s traditional string instruments -- of three octaves. The origin of the instrument dates back to around 1,500 years ago during the period in which three kingdoms reigned on the Korean Peninsula: the Goguryeo, Baekje and Silla. According to legend, the instrument was created by Wang San-ak, a prime minister of Goguryeo (B.C 37 – A.D 668), and when he played the instrument, black cranes danced in the air.

According to Shin, the geomungo is gaining increasing recognition following the instrument being featured in some media and receiving global appreciation. Black Pink member Jisoo played the geomungo in the beginning of the K-pop girl group’s music video, "Pink Venom," released in August, which was nearing 600 million hits on YouTube as of April, according to Shin. In metal band Kardi’s music video, “City of Wonder,” the geomungo sounds throughout the song for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo have played millions of times on the online video sharing platform.