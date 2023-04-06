[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul opens outdoor dining and cocktails Located on the seventh floor of JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, the Margaux Grill and MOBO Bar are popular spots in the city’s Banpo district. The Margaux Grill serves a diverse menu prepared on a wood-fired grill, accompanied by a selection of more than 800 wines. On warm spring days, dining at an outdoor table offers the chance to experience gourmet cuisine in a setting with fresh greenery. MOBO Bar, located on the same floor, is a contemporary-style cocktail bar where creative cocktails are mixed from liquors stored in the bar’s expansive wine cellar. The bar’s outdoor seats offer a tranquil spot in the heart of the city. The bar also features live jazz performances in the evening. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6267.

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Gallery Patio launches sunset happy hour Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Gallery Patio welcomes the return of spring with panoramic views of Seoul. The terrace cafe's daytime menu includes pastas and burgers, while a special sunset hour promotion takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The promotion offers unlimited servings of four sommelier-curated wines over a two-hour period. On Fridays and Sundays, a tapas buffet is offered during the evening. Operation hours may vary depending on the weather. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 797-1234.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents ‘Special Hanwoo Dinner Course' Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s modern Japanese restaurant Akira Back invites guests to indulge in a "Special Hanwoo Dinner Course" from Monday to June 10. The special dinner course features a fusion of 1++ grade Hanwoo and delicacies of the sea and land. "Special Hanwoo Dinner Course" starts with Akira Back's signature pizza topped with hanwoo, Hokkaido sea urchin, Osetra caviar and the chef’s special truffle sesame oil sauce. Seasonal fish sashimi, softly steamed hanwoo tenderloin and abalone will be served with burdock pickles and perilla leaf pesto sauce. This seven-course dinner is priced at 285,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

Courtyard by Marriott Botanic Park opens spring rooftop bar Vineyard 15, the rooftop bar at Courtyard by Marriott Botanic Park is now open. The highest rooftop bar in Magok-dong features an outdoor terrace, while indoor seats offer views of the bar’s surroundings through floor-to-ceiling glass windows. A sommelier-curated selection of more than 160 wines, whiskeys and diverse dining options and salad specials for brunch are also presented. During the evening, specialties include the botanic beef carpaccio with black truffle and big eye tuna tartare with herring caviar. French lamb ribs and grilled shrimp as well as the scallop skewers are also popular. For inquiries, call (02) 6946-7015.