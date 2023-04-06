[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Suga adds dates to solo tour

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Suga of BTS will perform one more time each in Bangkok, Thailand and Singapore, announced his label, Big Hit Music. His solo tour, “D-Day,” now includes concerts on June 9 in the Thai capital and 16 in the city-state. The artist is set to start his tour in the US on April 26, visiting five cities in the country, before resuming it in Asia where he will go live in four cities. The final concert will be held in Seoul June 24-25. He is the first member of the septet to launch an international tour. In the meantime, he will drop “People Pt. 2 (feat. IU),” his second collaborative work with the singer-songwriter, producer and actor and a pre-release from his upcoming solo album, “D-Day,” which is due out on April 21. Drippin to return with 3rd single

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)

Boy band Drippin will bring out its third single, “Seven Sins,” on April 19, according to agency Woollim Entertainment on Wednesday. It has been about five months since its first studio album, “Villain: The End,” that was the final installment from its three-part “Villain” series. The band surprised fans late last month with a teaser trailer that was full of dark mystery, raising expectations for a new beginning. In the meantime, it released a second single in Japan, “Hello Goodbye,” last month and held a showcase in Tokyo. The single made Oricon’s daily single ranking at No. 5. Drippin debuted in 2020 with EP “Boyager” and since January, has been carrying on with only six members, since Alex temporarily suspended his activities due to health issues. OneWe’s Kiwook to debut as solo musician

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Kiwook of OneWe will drop his first solo EP on April 20, announced his agency, RBW Entertainment, on Thursday. The news about EP “Psycho Xybernetics: Turn Over” came with a teaser trailer that featured a time machine in an abandoned building, hinting at a futuristic ambience. Kiwook started using his real name last month over his stage name, Kia, and said that he will be active on his own as well. Before releasing the EP, he will host a solo recital in Seoul this weekend, unveiling songs from his upcoming album in advance to the audience. He debuted as a member of the band in 2019 and has participated in writing melodies and lyrics for a number of its songs, including “Q (feat. Hwasa)” and “Regulus.” Ex-Nu’est Baekho to host solo concert

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)