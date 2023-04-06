LG greets BIE delegation with futuristic technologies

The BIE delegation members visit LG's exhibition booth in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on April 3, upon their arrival in Korea for a weeklong inspection. (LG Corp.)

Upon arrival in Korea last week, an on-site inspection delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the regulating body of World Expos, paid a visit to Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, to look around a slew of exhibition booths set up by the nation’s top conglomerates.

LG Group operated a huge booth, titled "Better Future for All with LG," where diverse technological innovations were showcased to impress the BIE delegation and express Korea’s strong will to host the World Expo.

A video clip was played to introduce LG’s 76 years of history and unveil the road map for the growth potential of Busan’s Expo sites and the neighboring areas.

LG also displayed its latest technologies, such as the LG Omnipod, its self-driving mobile home concept car, the Arcade in Haeundae made with LG’s new bendable gaming TV, and other futuristic displays, including its latest OLED panels.

Another highlight of the exhibition was the Aquarium in Busan, made by LG Magnit, LG’s micro-LED signage brand, which pictured Busan’s underwater ecosystem.

During the BIE delegation’s four-day stay in Busan, LG companies also carried out diverse promotional activities using their own retail stores and hotels in the port city, with huge banners and digital signboards hung in key spots to welcome the delegation.