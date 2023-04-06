 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG greets BIE delegation with futuristic technologies

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 6, 2023 - 18:03       Updated : Apr 6, 2023 - 18:03
The BIE delegation members visit LG's exhibition booth in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on April 3, upon their arrival in Korea for a weeklong inspection. (LG Corp.)
The BIE delegation members visit LG's exhibition booth in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on April 3, upon their arrival in Korea for a weeklong inspection. (LG Corp.)

Upon arrival in Korea last week, an on-site inspection delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the regulating body of World Expos, paid a visit to Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, to look around a slew of exhibition booths set up by the nation’s top conglomerates.

LG Group operated a huge booth, titled "Better Future for All with LG," where diverse technological innovations were showcased to impress the BIE delegation and express Korea’s strong will to host the World Expo.

A video clip was played to introduce LG’s 76 years of history and unveil the road map for the growth potential of Busan’s Expo sites and the neighboring areas.

LG also displayed its latest technologies, such as the LG Omnipod, its self-driving mobile home concept car, the Arcade in Haeundae made with LG’s new bendable gaming TV, and other futuristic displays, including its latest OLED panels.

Another highlight of the exhibition was the Aquarium in Busan, made by LG Magnit, LG’s micro-LED signage brand, which pictured Busan’s underwater ecosystem.

During the BIE delegation’s four-day stay in Busan, LG companies also carried out diverse promotional activities using their own retail stores and hotels in the port city, with huge banners and digital signboards hung in key spots to welcome the delegation.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114