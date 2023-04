The Ioniq 6, Hyundai Motor Company's all-electric vehicle, took home the World Car of the Year honor at the award ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday. The victory marked the second consecutive win for the carmaker after its predecessor, the Ioniq 5, was given the same award a year ago. The Ioniq 6 also won the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year, given by a jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com