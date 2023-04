The signboard of a Chinese restaurant is seen in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Wednesday. The average price of a bowl of jajangmyeon, or noodles in black bean sauce, has soared more than 60 times to 6,361 won ($5) over the past five decades, according to market tracker Korea Price Information Corp. Over the last five years alone, the price has jumped 26.9 percent largely due to growing ingredient prices.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com