Kang Sue-jin reappointed Korean National Ballet artistic director for unprecedented fourth term

Famed ballerina Kang Sue-jin has been reappointed artistic director of the Korean National Ballet for the fourth consecutive term.

“I’ve got a lot on my shoulders,” said Kang at a press conference held at the Seoul Arts Center, Seocho-gu, on Wednesday.

“I have put in my best efforts so far, but I will continue to work with the dancers, members and staff to make the Korean National Ballet develop and soar in the international scene.”

Kang joined the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany in 1986 and was appointed principal dancer in 1997. In 2016, she retired as a dancer with a performance of “Onegin” with the Stuttgart Ballet.

Kang will be working as the artistic director for the next three years, after being first appointed to the post in 2014, and reappointed in 2017 and 2020. This is the first time that a head of a national arts organization is serving a fourth consecutive term.

Initially, Kang expressed her intention to step down from the position and return to Germany at the end of her term, but she changed her mind at the last minute.

“I was indeed very tired (when the reappointment issue came out) … but I have a lot of affection for the ballet company. I love my dancers and (company) members, and I have received a lot of energy from them.”

She said she never dreamed of working as a cultural administrator for such a long time. But she emphasized, “I see this position as someone who pushes from behind, not just leading at the front.”

She also expressed some regrets over the rushed appointment process, referring to the overseas ballet troupes’ cases where the next artistic director is appointed years in advance.

“It is true that the current appointment system does not offer enough time to prepare for a smooth transfer. We are rushing to prepare for the following year's programs. I think if (the appointment) is made in advance, we could have more room to spare.”