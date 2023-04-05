Korean Air, Delta Air celebrate 5th anniversary of joint venture

Employees from Korean Air, Delta Air Lines and Habitat for Humanity Philippines pose for a photo after a home repairing event in Calauan, the Philippines, on March 17. (Korean Air)

Korean Air, the nation’s number one flag carrier, said Wednesday it recently celebrated the fifth year of its joint venture partnership with the US' Delta Air Lines by holding a home repair project in Calauan, the Philippines.

Calauan in Laguna province is home to a resettlement site project of 650 houses built by Habitat for Humanity, the non-profit international home-building organization, for low-income families affected by Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

Approximately 110 units remain unoccupied and require repair due to building dilapidation and vandalism.

Korean Air has been carrying out home-building projects as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts since 2013 in Quezon City, the Philippines.

This year, the company teamed up with Delta Air Lines to repaint homes, conduct minor carpentry work and repair windows and doors in Calauan, with a total of 17 employees from both companies.

“Korean Air has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity Philippines since 2013, and we are delighted to be working side by side with our Delta colleagues for the first time to mark the joint venture’s 5th anniversary,” said Korean Air’s regional manager Lee Cheol, highlighting the strategic importance of the Philippine market.

“The Delta-Korean Air joint venture partnership is not just about business, it’s also about giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Akinori Yokosawa, Delta Air’s global sales manager for Southeast Asia.

“We are pleased to work together and contribute to the community in the Philippines for the first time,” she added.

Under the joint venture partnership signed in 2018, the two airlines have jointly participated in several community service projects such as building homes with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles and planting trees in Baganuur, Mongolia.