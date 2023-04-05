Korean Air resumes more flights to popular European cities

Korean Air said Wednesday it is resuming services to four major destinations in Europe by late April.

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline has resumed flights to Prague and Zurich since March 27, while those for Istanbul and Madrid are set to be resumed from April 24.

Each route will have three flights per week.

The four cities are among the most popular tourist destinations in Korea.

Prague in eastern Europe is home to many UNESCO world heritage sites. Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland, is called the gateway to the Swiss Alps, where tourists can visit the four highest peaks: the Matterhorn, Jungfrau, Schilthorn and Mont Blanc. Turkey, connecting Europe and Asia, is known for its famous tourist spots including Istanbul, Cappadocia, Pamukkale and Antalya. Madrid, the regional base for the prestigious soccer club Real Madrid, is also a popular tourist stop famous for its day trips to Toledo, the hometown of Don Quixote.

Korean Air said passengers traveling on the routes can use connecting flights to neighboring cities such as Barcelona, Vienna, and Budapest, whose operations had already resumed last year.

The nation’s largest air carrier aims to operate a total of 662 weekly flights on 78 international routes by the end of April, returning to about 67 percent of its pre-pandemic levels in 2019.