BIE delegation visits main proposed Expo site

The delegation of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) visit a convention center in Busan on Wednesday to be briefed on Busan North Port, the proposed main expo venue for the 2030 World Expo, as part of its inspection of the city’s bid to host the international event. (Joint Press Corps)

The delegation dispatched by the Bureau International des Expositions kicked off its second day in Busan by receiving a third presentation about Busan’s Expo bid from the bidding committee for the international exhibition.

The presentation was delivered by professor Jin Yang-kyo of Hongik University’s Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Development about the venue and by Shin Jae-hyun, the new ambassador for international relations for Busan, about the city’s forecast of visitors and plans to accommodate them. Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon also gave a special presentation about how Busan will handle the influx of visitors and transportation problems.

The bid committee presented its vision for the Expo through a video interweaving a diorama and 3D graphics, showcasing future technology to match one of the central themes for the World Expo 2030: “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.” The delegates were also spotted trying out urban air mobility afterward.

After a 90-minute presentation, the delegates visited North Port, the main proposed site for the Busan World Expo. Although rainy, windy weather greeted the team, the BIE mission was mesmerized by the proposed venue during their on-site inspection, according to the city government.

Busan North Port, equivalent to the size of 277 football fields, is the port city’s central commercial hub and is near the train station that would garner foot traffic.

The eight-member team led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee, also had the opportunity to attend a luncheon with representatives of Busan civic groups to hear their desire to host the 2030 Expo.

The delegates were scheduled to meet with Oceans and Fisheries Minister Cho Seung-hwan, whose ministry oversees the Busan port, to be briefed about how the port city differs from the other potential candidates, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Italy’s Rome and Ukraine’s Odesa.

At night, the delegation will wrap up their second day by enjoying a range of cultural and experiential events by attending a “K-Culture Night” concert at the Busan Cinema Center.

The following day -- the last of the delegates’ field inspection -- they are set to tour the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, a burial ground for UN Command service members killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. The delegates are expected to be briefed about the significance of promoting world peace through the international exhibition.

Busan welcomed BIE officials on Tuesday as they commenced their four-day stay in the port city to begin the inspection. The delegation leaves Korea on Friday.