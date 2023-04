Hyundai Motor Group won two awards at Newsweek’s World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors awards held Tuesday. Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke (right) was named the disruptor designer of the year, while Genesis House New York, a flagship luxury showroom, won the disruptor marketing of the year award. Last year, Executive Chair Chung Euisun was given the top visionary of the year award.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com