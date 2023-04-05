[Breaking] Man in critical condition after setting himself on fire at Gwanghwamun

Smoke is seen at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul after firefighters extinguish fire on Monday night. (Yonhap)

A man is in critical condition after he set himself on fire at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The man reportedly in his 50s was sent to a nearby hospital. He appears to have tried to burn himself to death in front of the statue of King Sejong, according to reports.

The fire spread to a container but was extinguished minutes later by a person who first witnessed the scene, Jongro Fire Station confirmed to the local media.

The police are investigating the identity of the man and the cause of the incident.