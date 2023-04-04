Netflix Korea to roll out seven reality shows including adult talk show

Netflix Korea has announced a lineup of reality shows, including a new type of talk show and a zombie-themed reality show, in addition to their flagship dating shows and survival competitions.

“We are ready to release at least seven different reality shows throughout the year,” Yoo Ki-hwan, Netflix Korea’s director in charge of non-fiction content, said during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

In recent years, Netflix Korea has collaborated with reality TV creators to produce local reality shows that have generated international buzz online, include “Single’s Inferno” and “Physical: 100.”

Among the seven different reality shows that Netflix Korea is set to unveil, “Risque Business,” an adult talk show that looks into the sex industry and interviews industry insiders, is the first attempt in at a “mid-form” Korean reality show. “Mid-form” generally refers to those more than a minute but less than 30 minute long.

“An original reality show takes about one year to 1 1/2 years from preparation to production to release, but this program took only five months for the overall procedure, and is probably the only show on Netflix globally that has this short period of time (of production),” said Jung Hyo-min, a producer of “Risque Business,” a show slated for April 24 release.

Jung also produced another Netflix original reality show from Korea, “Korea No. 1” that aired last year.

“It was possible to try out this unprecedented genre thanks to the power of Korean creators’ ability to produce high quality show in a short span of time,” Jung added.