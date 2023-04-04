[Land of Squid Game] Making last-minute plans

Korean business and social schedules are typically much more flexible than those in the West. While Koreans most frequently accommodate the schedule of the most senior person involved, most foreigners want to carefully allocate their time in advance. When living and working in Korea, foreign nationals might be surprised or unhappy to receive notice of dinner gatherings, parties, or new work schedules just before the event takes place.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University's Business School who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.