KBO clubs lose key players to injuries over opening weekend

Only two games into the 2023 season, South Korean baseball clubs have already lost key players to injuries, setting them up for a tough early stretch.

The Kia Tigers, already down some players, lost third baseman Kim Do-yeong for up to four months with a broken pinky toe in his left foot. Kim suffered the injury while rounding third during the Tigers' second game of the Korea Baseball Organization season against the SSG Landers on Sunday.

The second-year speedster had collected four hits in his first eight at-bats of the season, along with a steal, before the devastating injury. Some big things were expected of Kim, who was near the top of the Tigers' lineup this year.

The Tigers were already without second baseman Kim Sun-bin, who had rolled his left ankle during Saturday's season-opening game. The team said Kim had only suffered a mild sprain and could rejoin the lineup as early as Tuesday.

Outfielder Na Sung-bum, who missed the opening weekend with a calf injury, is expected to be back later this month.

The Hanwha Eagles dodged a bullet Monday, when they learned that starter Burch Smith, who left his Opening Day outing during the third inning with an apparent shoulder issue, had not suffered any serious injury.

The Eagles said the first-year American right-hander is experiencing some shoulder discomfort, but it won't affect his ability to pitch.

Smith is scheduled to start playing catch either this weekend or early next week, the Eagles added.

Losing Smith, their new No. 1 starter, for any extended period of time would have been a major blow to the Eagles' hopes of reaching the postseason. They have finished in last place in each of the past three seasons.

Other teams who have been without important players since spring training are taking a wait-and-see approach for the time being.

The Landers are without new pitcher Enny Romero, who has been out since March 6 with shoulder problems, while the Doosan Bears will not have the services of new starter Dylan File, who suffered a head injury after getting struck by a batted ball in February, for at least another month.

The patience of those two clubs will be tested in the coming weeks, though, if replacements for the injured hurlers don't deliver the goods.

Elsewhere, the Kiwoom Heroes have removed two infielders, Song Sung-mun and Jeon Byeong-woo, from the active roster, with a right hand and a back injury, respectively.

The Heroes said Song hurt his hand during Sunday's game and will be reevaluated. He was 0-for-6 at the plate in the first two games of the season.

Jeon, who batted 1-for-2 in two games, is dealing with lower back issues.

Lotte Giants pitcher Lee Min-seok has been diagnosed with ligament damage in his right elbow but will go for a second opinion later this week.

Lee took himself out of Saturday's game against the Doosan Bears. After throwing a 2-2 slider to Kim Jae-ho with two outs in the ninth inning, Lee signaled to the dugout while flexing his right arm in apparent pain.

There's no timetable for the 19-year-old's return. The Giants had designs on the sophomore pitcher becoming a key part of their bullpen in 2023, with a chance to compete for the fifth starter spot. (Yonhap)