Emerging choreographers to unveil new works at 'Next Step'

Dancers perform "Echo" choreographed by Jung Bo-kyung during a rehearsal at the National Theater of Korea on Thursday. (National Dance Company of Korea)

From left: Dancer-choreographers Choi Ho-jong, Park So-young and Jung Bo-kyung speak after a rehearsal at the National Theater of Korea on Thursday. (National Dance Company of Korea)

The third edition of the “Next Step” series of the National Dance Company of Korea, which aims to support emerging choreographers, is scheduled to unveil its final works in late April. Three choreographers selected in October last year -- two from the NDCK and one from outside of the organization -- have since been developing their own dance choreographies through comprehensive workshops with mentors from various fields including stage design, costume design, choreography and performance critique. The “Next Step” series was launched in 2018 to discover young choreographers and future programs for the NDCK. After running twice in 2018 and 2019 with NDCK dancers, the series opened its doors to outside choreographers for the third edition and received 11 submissions from choreographers who are not members of the NDCK. “The meaning of ‘national’ as an organization should mean leading and cooperating with artists as a whole performing arts group, and not just limited to NDCK members. So this time we wanted to boost the competitiveness of and benefit the country's dance scene by opening the door to non-NDCK dancers,” said Sohn In-young, the artistic director of the NDCK. For this year's themes, the series looked for something unique but which still holds a Korean traditional dance element while conveying a universal story, the artistic director added.

Dancers perform "The Beast" choreographed by Choi Ho-jong during a rehearsal at the National Theater of Korea on Thursday. (National Dance Company of Korea)

“The Beast” by Choi Ho-jong explores Korea’s familism with four dancers -- including Choi -- each representing a father, mother, son and daughter. “The dance depicts four dancers gradually turning into beasts,” said Choi at a press conference held on Thursday. Choi explained that the story started from his unpleasant experience of meeting a rude passenger on the street. The question, “Does that person have a family too? What if that kind of person were my family member?” led Choi to think about family and the ideology of familism in Korea. As the four dancers exchange variations of “family play,” the surrealist dance gradually becomes rougher and more intense over time.

Dancers perform "Last Dance" choreographed by Park So-young during a rehearsal at the National Theater of Korea on Thursday. (National Dance Company of Korea)