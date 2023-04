Carbon Free 100 & Renewable Energy 100, a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, gathered at Seoul National University's Faculty Club Convention Hall on Thursday to hold its first general meeting along with a technical seminar. Over 100 attendees including President Yoo Seong-yub shared ideas and opinions about tackling climate change through education and transitioning to renewable energy.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com