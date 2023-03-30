Mercedes-Benz underscores luxury, electrification

Thomas Klein, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, speaks in a press conference at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show held at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Korea on Thursday reemphasized the German carmaker’s firm commitment to bolstering its lineup of luxury and electric vehicles in the Korean market.

“Mercedes-Benz stayed true to the promise that we would ‘Lead in Electric,’ which it promised here in 2021, by completing the EQ lineup in all segments, without compromising its brand promise of ‘building the world’s most desirable cars,’” Thomas Klein, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said during a press conference at the Seoul Mobility Show at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province.

“Mercedes-Benz never rests on its laurels and is rejuvenating its brand’s luxury promise with many inspiring projects and diversifying its electric vehicle portfolio,” he added.

Two fully electric vehicles -- the new EQE SUV and the Mercedes-AMG EQE -- were newly introduced to the Korean portfolio at the country’s biggest mobility event.

The German automaker showcased Project Mondo G -- a collaboration between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class off-road vehicle and the high-end fashion brand Moncler’s signature puffer jacket style -- for the first time in Asia after its world premiere in London last month. The collaboration marks Moncler’s first partnership with an automotive company.

The automaker also displayed the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC Virgil Abloh Edition honoring the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh for the first time in Korea. According to the CEO, the company expects to release 20 of the 150 limited units in the country.

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the German carmaker’s Korean office, the company unveiled Mercedes-AMG G 63 K-edition 20. The limited edition of just 50 cars will bear the red and blue colors of Korea’s national flag.

caption:

Thomas Klein, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, poses with the Project Mondo Gin, a limited edition G-Class in collaboration with Italian fashion brand Moncler, at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show held at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)