Civic group calls for probe on Chun's family

A civic group on Wednesday staged a rally in front of a police station in Seoul where Chun Woo-won -- the grandson of former President Chun Doo-hwan -- is being investigated for drug crimes, calling for greater focus on the junior Chun's non-drug related claims.

The National Action to Judge Chun Doo-hwan said that rather than the junior Chun's drug crimes, investigators should prioritize his apology and reflection on the massacre that happened during the Gwangju Democratic Uprising, and the disclosure of the Chun family’s illicit funds and property.

Chun Woo-won was arrested on charges of drug use on Tuesday right after he landed in Korea from an airplane that departed from New York.

Over the last two weeks, Chun made allegations on social media of illicit funds, corruption, sex and drug offences involving his family and acquaintances, and confessed to using drugs and prostitutes himself.

On March 17, Chun was taken to hospital after using drugs during a YouTube live broadcast.

As of 1 p.m., Wednesday, Chun was still under investigation but was expected to be released in the late afternoon. Police have reportedly decided to return Chun home considering that he has voluntarily reentered Korea and turned himself in.

Chun Woo-won has repeatedly expressed his will to apologize for the massacre and acts of violence that happened during his grandfather’s regime. The elder Chun was a military dictator who served from 1980 to 1988.

Chun Woo-won reached out to the May 18 Foundation, the representative organization related to the Gwangju Uprising, before flying to Korea, and the foundation has stated that it will help him to visit places related to the incident.

“If (Chun) comes, we plan to provide an opportunity where he can meet the bereaved families and victims and apologize,” Lee Ki-bong, the chairman of the May 18 foundation, told The Korea Herald.

"We will accompany Chun to visit May 18 National Cemetery and help him pay his respects to the victims, if he wishes to do so. The bereaved families say they are willing to meet him if he comes to apologize," Lee added.

If Chun apologizes to the bereaved families and victims of the Gwangju Uprising after being released, he will be the first one in the Chun family who officially admits the massacre and violence that took place during the late former President Chun’s regime.