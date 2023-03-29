 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

KBO club GM offers to quit after allegedly asking player for money during negotiations

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 29, 2023 - 11:03       Updated : Mar 29, 2023 - 11:03
Kia Tigers' manager Kim Jong-kook poses for photos during his inauguration ceremony in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2022 (Yonhap)
Kia Tigers' manager Kim Jong-kook poses for photos during his inauguration ceremony in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2022 (Yonhap)

Jang Jung-suk, general manager of the South Korean baseball club Kia Tigers, offered to resign Wednesday after allegations surfaced that he'd asked a free agent for a kickback during contract talks.

Former Tigers catcher Park Dong-won has accused Jang of demanding cash in exchange for a favorable deal during their negotiations during the last offseason. Park ended up signing a four-year deal with another Korea Baseball Organization club, the LG Twins.

In response to Park's accusations, Jang told the Tigers brass that he had only made the kickback reference in jest.

The two have a long history, going back to Jang's days as a front office staffer and then as the manager for the Kiwoom Heroes, where Park spent the first 12 years of his career.

And after becoming the Tigers general manager, Jang acquired Park in a trade with the Heroes in April 2022.

A Tigers official said the team will open disciplinary proceedings against Jang, saying that, even if Jang had only been joking, it was still an inappropriate remark in contract negotiations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114