 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Posco International enters bioplastic recycling biz

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 29, 2023 - 09:35       Updated : Mar 29, 2023 - 09:35
Kevin Cho, head of TotalEnergies Corbion Korea & ANZ; Lee Sang-hoon, executive vice president at Posco International and Oh Hong-ki, president of Esol, (from left to right) pose for a photo during a signing ceremony on bioplastic recycling on Friday. (Posco International)
Kevin Cho, head of TotalEnergies Corbion Korea & ANZ; Lee Sang-hoon, executive vice president at Posco International and Oh Hong-ki, president of Esol, (from left to right) pose for a photo during a signing ceremony on bioplastic recycling on Friday. (Posco International)

Posco International Corp. said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with two bioplastic companies to enter the biodegradable plastic recycling sector as part of its bid to expand its green portfolio.

Posco International signed the deal with TotalEnergies Corbion, a Netherlands-based bioplastic company, and Esol, a South Korean supplier of polylactic acid, on Tuesday, under which the three companies will collaborate to develop PLA recycling technologies, Posco International said.

PLA is a biodegradable polyester derived from renewable biomass, such as fermented plant starch from corn or sugarcane and is known as a material that can be widely used for food packaging considering the environmental impact.

Demand for PLA recycling is also gaining traction amid its notable growth.

Posco International will be in charge of the overall planning and management in the partnership, along with providing funding support.

TotalEnergies Corbion will share its PLA technologies to help push for the establishment of a PLA recycling facility. Esol will supply waste PLA required for the recycling.

Posco International, a commodities trading unit under South Korean steel giant Posco Holdings Inc., has stepped up efforts to diversify its areas of business, with a focus on green energy and resources, including carbon capture and storage. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114