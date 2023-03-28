New performances from Arko Selection available online

New performances created with support from the Arts Council Korea will be released through Naver’s TV Live through July.

A total of 20 works to be streamed include plays, musicals, dance, music, opera and traditional performances from the 28 works that were selected for the Arko Selection and staged at Arko Arts Theater and Daehakro Arts Theater in Jongno-gu.

“The Designer of the Labyrinth,” a play available on April 25, centers on three different characters whose lives intertwine at different times -- 1975, 1986 and 2020 -- in the same space, Namyeong-dong. Another historical play, “Trigger,” which chronicles Korea's modern history through the eye of a rifle will be released on May 2. Both have received favorable reviews from the public.

On April 4, the “Short Stories -- Maupassant” performance will be released. The omnibus one-person pansori performance retells the French writer's short stories: “The Jewels,” “The Mustache” and “Ball of Fat.”

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Arko Selection aims to discover new works by supporting all genres of performing arts from planning to production.

The performances will be available free of charge or with fees ranging from 3,000 won to 18,000 won. The full schedule of the performances is available on Arko's official website.