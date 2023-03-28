[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jisoo sells 1.24m copies of solo album in pre-orders

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jisoo of Blackpink sold 1.24 million units of her upcoming solo debut album, announced label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. It is a record for a female solo musician in K-pop history, it added. The album “Me” consists of two tracks – the main track “Flower” and “All Eyes On Me” – and will be released on March 31 and is likely to be become first million-selling album from a K-pop solo female artist. In the meantime, a local newspaper reported that the foursome may perform during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the US, slated for late April. A collaborative performance with Lady Gaga, who featured Blackpink in “Sour Candy” for her sixth album from 2020, might take place at the event. Its label acknowledged that it has received an invitation and said that it is considering the offer. Taeyang to return next month: report

(Credit: The Black Label)

Taeyang of Big Bang will make a comeback on April 25 with a full-length album, said a local media report on Tuesday. Agency The Black Label confirmed the news following the report. It has been about three months since his single “Vibe” and approximately six years since his third studio album “White Night.” He has already finished shooting a music video for the focus track, according to the report. His January single featured Jimin of BTS and entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 76. It landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 61 regions and the music video on YouTube’s worldwide trending chart for three days. It amassed 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming his second song to reach the milestone after “Eyes, Nose, Lips,” lead track from his second solo LP “Rise.” NewJeans tops 200m Spotify streams with ‘Attention’

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans generated 200 million streams on Spotify with “Attention,” according to the music platform on Tuesday. It is the main track from its eponymous mini album and became the group’s fourth song to achieve the feat, after “Hype Boy,” “Ditto” and “OMG.” The rookie girl group surpassed 1 billion streams combined on the platform as of March, only about seven months since its debut. It has published six songs so far. Meanwhile, the quintet is staying atop the weekly chart of Melon, the largest music site in Korea, for 14 weeks in a row with “Ditto,” a pre-release from its single album “OMG.” This is a record streak since the site was established in 2004. BTS picks up 2 trophies from 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

(Credit: iHeartRadio)