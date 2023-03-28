 Back To Top
National

Four labor group officials arrested for alleged unauthorized contact with N. Korea spies

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2023 - 09:21       Updated : Mar 28, 2023 - 09:21
Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office (Yonhap)
Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office (Yonhap)

SUWON -- Four current or former executives of a major umbrella labor group have been arrested on charges of making unauthorized contact with North Korean spies, according to court officials Tuesday.

The Suwon District Court issued warrants to detain the four, including a ranking executive of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions whose identity has been withheld. They are accused of violating the National Security Law that prohibits unauthorized contact with North Koreans.

The court cited the seriousness of the case and the possibility of the defendants trying to destroy evidence as reasons for issuing the arrest warrants.

Prosecutors allege that the labor group official met with North Korean agents on three occasions between 2017 and 2022 in Vietnam's Hanoi, Cambodia's Phnom Penh and China's Guangzhou.

The suspect also allegedly contacted North Korea about domestic issues on approximately 100 occasions and received orders, including leading anti-government rallies, prosecutors said.

The three others are also accused of meeting North Korean agents in Hanoi, they said. (Yonhap)

