'Protect creators before exulting in K-culture boom'

Lee Woo-jin, the co-creator of “Black Rubber Shoes” and the deceased cartoonist Lee Yoo-young's younger brother, reads a statement during a press conference at the National Assembly on Monday. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

A committee set up in the aftermath of the death of cartoonist Lee Yoo-young, the original creator of hit cartoon and animation series “Black Rubber Shoes,” on Monday urged the fair treatment of creators.

“It’s not the time to celebrate the popularity of K-culture. The most important thing is to protect the lives of creators and their self-esteem,” the committee said in a statement read during a press conference held at the National Assembly on Monday, adding that many creators are suffering from mental health issues.

According to a survey of 320 webtoon creators by the Korea Institute of Labor Safety and Health in January, 28.7 percent of the respondents were suffering from depression. What's more, their likelihood of getting depression was four times higher than other respondents.

The committee of 10 organizations including the Korean Cartoonists Association and the Korea Webtoonist Association, said it is their mission to prevent similar tragedies from happening by creating a fair system for creators.

Kim Sung-joo, the spokesperson of the committee and an attorney, argued that the publishing house Hyungseul is holding the characters from the webtoon hostage and demanded the return of all rights to Lee’s family and Lee Woo-jin, the co-creator of “Black Rubber Shoes” and the deceased cartoonist’s younger brother.

“While we have no knowledge about how much monetary value Hyungseol has created with 77 products based on the copyright of ‘Black Rubber Shoes,’ the original cartoonists were paid about 12 million won ($9,223) over a period of about 15 years,” Kim said.