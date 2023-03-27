 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

KT's CEO pick resigns under political pressure

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 27, 2023 - 15:11       Updated : Mar 27, 2023 - 18:05

KT Corp.'s CEO nominee, Yun Kyung-lim (KT Corp.)
KT Corp.'s CEO nominee, Yun Kyung-lim (KT Corp.)

South Korea's telecom giant, KT Corp., said Monday that its CEO nominee has decided to resign, four days ahead of the company’s shareholders’ meeting that was set to take a vote on the new chief.

KT's group transformation division head, Yun Kyung-lim, indicated his intention to give up the company leadership to the board of directors. The decision came as he believed it would be best for a new CEO to be elected through the firm’s government improvements, which exceed key stakeholders’ expectations, KT officials said.

Earlier this month, KT’s board of directors unanimously chose Yun as the final candidate to take the company's top spot. The board gave a positive evaluation of him based on his expertise in digital transformation.

Before Yun’s official withdrawal, the CEO nominee reportedly conveyed his willingness to resign to the company’s board of directors last week amid the intensifying pressure from the government and the ruling People Power Party.

The board members had reportedly tried to convince Yun to stay on to “show a responsible face,” but he failed to withstand the external pressure that raised voices over improving corporate governance in companies with decentralized ownership.

Following the sudden change, the company is facing a leadership vacuum. Later in the day, the company said in a regulatory filing that it decided to exclude the CEO appointment agenda from the upcoming regular general meeting of shareholders.

Earlier this year, the company’s current CEO, Ku Hyeon-mo, gave up seeking a second term after the National Pension Service, the largest shareholder, voiced opposition to KT’s decision to endorse him as the sole candidate for CEO.

Then, KT carried out another round of the CEO nomination process and designated Yun as the final candidate. Upon Yun’s request, KT set up a task force earlier this month to enhance corporate governance.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114