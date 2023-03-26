 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Police tracking down two Kazakhs who fled from airport

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Mar 26, 2023 - 16:49       Updated : Mar 26, 2023 - 16:50
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)

South Korean authorities are on the hunt for two Kazakh nationals who fled from the airport after being refused entry into the country.

According to Incheon Airport Police, at 4:18 a.m. Sunday, two Kazakhs nationals -- aged 18 and 21, respectively -- fled over the northern fence on the fourth landing strip of Incheon Airport.

The two Kazakhs arrived at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on Korean Air flight KE992, which had departed Tashkent, Uzbekistan. They were denied entry due to having an "unknown entry purpose" at immigration and were moved to a repatriation room to wait for a plane to return to them to their home country. The two Kazakhs broke the window near the waiting room and ran, fleeing over the fence on Sunday.

Alarms sounded as the two crossed the fence, but it did not prevent them from escaping. Police are tracking down the Kazakhs, but they are having difficulty identifying their escape route because surveillance cameras did not capture the scene.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114