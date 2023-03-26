Police tracking down two Kazakhs who fled from airport

South Korean authorities are on the hunt for two Kazakh nationals who fled from the airport after being refused entry into the country.

According to Incheon Airport Police, at 4:18 a.m. Sunday, two Kazakhs nationals -- aged 18 and 21, respectively -- fled over the northern fence on the fourth landing strip of Incheon Airport.

The two Kazakhs arrived at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on Korean Air flight KE992, which had departed Tashkent, Uzbekistan. They were denied entry due to having an "unknown entry purpose" at immigration and were moved to a repatriation room to wait for a plane to return to them to their home country. The two Kazakhs broke the window near the waiting room and ran, fleeing over the fence on Sunday.

Alarms sounded as the two crossed the fence, but it did not prevent them from escaping. Police are tracking down the Kazakhs, but they are having difficulty identifying their escape route because surveillance cameras did not capture the scene.