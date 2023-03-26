[From the Scene] Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to cement global No.1 position

ULSAN -- Spring has arrived early in Ulsan as cherry blossoms were in already full bloom along the streets of the southeast port city on Wednesday, about two weeks before the forecasted blossoming dates. In a similar trend, Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s top shipbuilder under South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai, is enjoying the industry’s much-awaited revival as the company looks to widen its lead over global competitors on its large number of backlog orders.

The engine department of HHI, which is headquartered in Ulsan, operates 11 docks for building ships, which is the most by a shipbuilder across the globe. The docks were filled with ships being built as a group of reporters visited the company’s shipyard.

According to HHI, the remaining number of the shipbuilder’s backlog orders stood at 152 as of February, which is enough for three years of its business. The total value of the contracts amounts to about $26 billion.

Over the past 10 years, HHI has shifted its focus on building engines using eco-friendly fuels, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, to stay ahead against global competition, namely China. According to the company, over 60 percent of the engine orders in place are based on eco-friendly fuels. HHI recently completed the testing of an engine that uses both LNG and hydrogen last year to speed up the development of hydrogen-powered ships.

“Of the backlog orders, 53 are LNG-powered ships. We make the most amount of ships with the best quality in the world,” Lee Man-soo, who has been working at HHI for 40 years and is now in charge of building a ship, told the reporters standing on the main deck of a LNG-fueled ship under construction.

"Our LNG carriers are incorporated with cutting-edge technology that uses buoyancy to decrease the friction of the ship against the water. This technology helps to save 10 to 15 percent of the fuel cost in comparison with other (LNG ships built by others)," he said.