Life&Style

[Photo News] Baekje 'refrigerator' unearthed

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Mar 24, 2023 - 16:23       Updated : Mar 24, 2023 - 16:23
One of the two low-temperature storage facilities made of stones discovered at the Seodong Historical Park construction site at Geumma-myeon, Iksan, North Jeolla Province.(CHA)
One of the two low-temperature storage facilities made of stones discovered at the Seodong Historical Park construction site at Geumma-myeon, Iksan, North Jeolla Province.(CHA)

A kind of underground “refrigerator” which is believed to have been built in the Baekje era (B.C.18 -- A.D. 660) has been unearthed at a site in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

The Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday that it confirmed two low-temperature storage facilities made of stones at a construction site at Seodong Historical Park, at Geumma-myeon, Iksan-si.

The two excavated units of similar sizes were located side by side. The facilities were both equipped with ventilation holes on their eastern wall.

“It is believed to be a method of naturally discharging the hot air inside the storage facility to keep them cool,” said the CHA.

This is the first time a cooling storage facility from the Baekje era has been found with a ventilation system, according to the CHA.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
