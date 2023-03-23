[Herald Interview] 14-month world tour gifts Ateez with confidence, teamwork

Returning to their home ground after more than a year of touring the world, the members of Ateez seemed to be glowing with energy.

The eight members -- Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho -- sat down with local journalists at a cafe in Seoul on Wednesday to speak about their two consecutive series of concerts around the globe and share their anticipation for the remaining year.

From January to July 2022, Ateez conducted its first world tour after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, "The Fellowship: Beginning of the End," through which they traveled around Europe, the US and Japan to meet 180,000 fans. In October, the band kicked off a new global tour titled, "The Fellowship: Break the Wall." This tour started in Seoul and traveled to the US first and then to Europe. Over the past year and two months, they have met a whopping 430,000 fans globally through the two world tours.

"We've put out so many songs, and during the recent tours, we were able to showcase songs that we hadn't been able to perform in front of fans (during the earlier parts of the pandemic)," the group's leader Hongjoong said.

It was a year to release their longing to meet fans face-to-face, Seonghwa said.

"I felt the happiest seeing Atinys (members of Ateez's official fan club) in person at such huge venues. We’ve had so many dynamic experiences on various stages, and through them, we've gained the confidence that we'll be able to showcase better performances," said Seonghwa.

There is an excitement that comes only with live concerts, where artists and fans come together. This element, which had been snatched from the team over the two previous years of pandemic, was felt more deeply than ever by the members during their recent tour.

"Fans reacted louder to different songs in different countries. This is something we can experience through on-site gigs, and where we can learn what our fans' needs are," Hongjoong said.

"The set lists varied and our conditions differed for every show. Through all that, I think all the members expanded on our ranges of expression and performance levels, especially on the details we manifest for every song," Yunho said.

"It's not just onstage, but even offstage, the members have become more proficient in managing themselves. We often moved under a very tight schedule, and even then, they took care of their condition," the leader said, displaying confidence on his team.

San also noted the teamwork that had made the 14-month journey possible.

"Carrying out the performances isn't easy, and there were moments when we became tired. But we could push through with everything because the eight of us were always together. I think we matured in that aspect," San said.