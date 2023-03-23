 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Kotra holds business roundtable with global logistics firms

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Mar 23, 2023 - 15:48       Updated : Mar 23, 2023 - 15:48
A Global Logistics Investors Roundtable event is held at the Westin Josun Seoul on Thursday. (Kotra)
A Global Logistics Investors Roundtable event is held at the Westin Josun Seoul on Thursday. (Kotra)

The state-run trade promotion agency, Kotra, held a Global Logistics Investors Roundtable event to boost global logistics firms’ investments in Korea, and especially Busan, at the Westin Josun Seoul on Thursday.

The event was organized jointly with the Busan Port Authority and the Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority.

Nine global companies, including German logistics firms DHL Supply Chain and DB Schenker, Japan's Nippon Express and Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, attended the event.

"We organized this meeting to find out about the recent trends of global logistics companies that are expanding their business in Korea and to create investment momentum," Kim Tae-hyung, CEO of Invest Korea, the investment promotion unit under Kotra, said.

"We will make efforts to attract leading global companies so that Korea can become a Northeast Asian logistics hub centered around Busan," he continued.

According to Kotra, the global logistics companies showed special interest in Busan New Port’s two sites, which are scheduled to be put up for bidding this year, as well as the integrated transportation system at the new airport on Gadeok Island, the biggest island of Busan.

During the meeting, an official from the Korea Maritime Institute presented a plan to develop the Northeast Asia Logistics Hub, and a Busan Port Authority official shared information about investment opportunities in Busan Port. The Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority further elaborated on investment incentives and support measures.

Currently, the Port of Busan -- including the New Port -- has the 7th-largest container handling capacity in the world. As of this year, it operates 26 berths and plans to expand to 60 berths by 2040.

Meanwhile, Kotra also requested support from the global logistics companies in the hosting of the 2030 World Expo. The vote for the 2030 Expo's host country, organized by the Bureau International des Expositions, is set to take place in November.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114