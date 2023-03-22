 Back To Top
Life&Style

Designer Lie Sang-bong collaborates with Vienna museum for Gustav Klimt’s 'The Kiss'

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 23, 2023 - 09:28       Updated : Mar 23, 2023 - 09:28
2023 fall-winter Lie Sang Bong collection by designer Lie Sang-bong (Seoul Fashion Week)
2023 fall-winter Lie Sang Bong collection by designer Lie Sang-bong (Seoul Fashion Week)

The 2023 fall-winter collection by Lie Sang-bong for his eponymous brand, which was presented at last week's Seoul Fashion Week, will travel to Vienna in May for a special fashion show and exhibition.

Veteran fashion designer Lie and the Belvedere Museum in Vienna collaborated to feature Austrian painter Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss” in Lie's latest collection.

It was the Austrian museum's first-ever project involving its art piece being presented through a fashion collection.

At Seoul Fashion Week, Lie sent down the runway 65 outfits inspired by “The Kiss.” The decadent colors of gold, black and red in voluminous fabrics like fur, leather, silk and enamel dominated the collection.

Klimt painted “The Kiss,” an oil-on-canvas painting with gold leaf, silver and platinum touches, at some point between 1907 and 1908, during what scholars call his "Golden Period.” The painting depicts a couple in an embrace in a beautiful golden color robes decorated in an Art Nouveau style.

“I had long dreamed of recreating Gustav Klimt’s artwork in my collection and I really appreciate Belvedere Museum Vienna (for this opportunity),” said the designer, adding that he felt a great pressure in recreating the piece through his own interpretation.

Belvedere Museum celebrates its 300th anniversary this year.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the museum debuted its first non-fungible token with “The Kiss,” one of the highlights among the museum's collections.

Lie previously presented a fashion show at the Belvedere Museum in Vienna in 2021, which later led to the Austrian Embassy in Korea’s suggestion for another collaboration between the designer and the museum for its 300th anniversary.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
