S. Korea plans big to mark 70 years of US ties amid threats

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration is preparing for joint forums and military exercises starting next month to commemorate 70 years of relations with the US, as South Korea looks to cement ties with its biggest ally to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats and a more assertive China.

Since May last year when Yoon took power, the conservative South Korean leader has championed befriending Japan to bolster a three-way coalition that includes Seoul and Washington with the aim of denuclearizing North Korea. Seoul and Tokyo are also taking part in a US-led chip partnership meant to sideline Beijing.

A forum bringing together South Korean and American academics in mid-April in the US, just before Yoon’s state visit there, will discuss enhancing relations. The visit, the first in 12 years, is expected to flesh out steps to deliver the “alliance in action,” a motto Seoul uses to describe a united coalition with common interests from security to trade.

In June, Seoul and Washington will hold their largest live-fire exercises to rein in North Korea’s aggression, the latest of which took place over the weekend when the North launched ballistic missiles as part of a simulation for a nuclear attack on South Korea and the US. United Nations sanctions ban such weapon tests.

Improving “deterrence capabilities” is what the two allies are after, South Korea’s military said Wednesday in a statement. The two resumed full-scale military drills this month as part of solidifying the US commitment to using its full range of weapons, including nuclear ones, to deter and respond to attacks on its allies.

On Tuesday, South Korea revealed fresh sanctions banning items linked to North Korea’s satellite development, which analysts suspect is a cover North Koreans use for missile launches.

For the first time, the South Korean and US military will co-host a meeting with defense chiefs of members of the United Nations Command, which handles affairs involving the Demilitarized Zone. The meeting will be part of a larger annual gathering on security, known as the Security Consultative Meeting, which Seoul and Washington open every October to discuss steps to enhance their readiness against attacks.

In November, Seoul’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will hold events to recognize the sacrifices of veterans from the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a cease-fire. The ministry will also reach out to countries that had sent aid including troops to back South Korea during the conflict.

By no later than June, a roundtable to be co-hosted by the Foreign Ministry and the American Chamber of Commerce in Seoul will review how the private sector can help achieve more economic goals the countries have so far achieved together. Later in the year, the two allies’ foreign ministries will hear the input from the private sector to identify ways the allies can both benefit from technological advances their companies have made.

A month earlier, Foreign Minister Park Jin met with the chief of NASA, the agency leading US space exploration. A joint space forum to be held by the year-end will build on Park’s trip to the US, where the top South Korean diplomat said space ties will take the alliance to the next level.

South Korea-US ties date back to October 1953, when they signed a mutual defense treaty following the end of the Korean War. The two Koreas are still technically at war, never having signed a peace treaty.