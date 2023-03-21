ChatGPT's first book in Korea explores ‘45 Ways to Find a Purpose in Life’

Copies of “45 Ways to Find a Purpose in Life” written by ChatGPT are on display at a bookstore in Seoul, Feb. 22. (Yonhap)

Can AI write its own book?

The question prompted one Korean editor to test just how far ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, could go.

“45 Ways to Find a Purpose in Life,” published by Snowfox Books, is the first book officially authored by ChatGPT in Korea, and having hit the shelves on Feb. 21.

It only took seven days from the time of its writing to its first sale, according to Seo Jin, CEO and the book’s editor at Snowfox Books. The entire process of writing, editing, translating and proofreading -- excluding printing and publishing -- was completed in 38 hours.

“The book was published with the aim of addressing the curiosity of a publisher and editor,” said Seo in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

The title and chapter titles were not generated by AI. Seo selected them from her list of unpublished topics or projects such as the importance of relationships, a sense of purpose and how to use emotions.

The questions were asked in English while the translation was done by Naver’s AI language translator, Papago. Both versions are included in the book.