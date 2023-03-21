[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie sets record with solo music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jennie of Blackpink generated 900 million views on YouTube with the music video for her solo song “Solo,” according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. She is the first K-pop female artist to reach the milestone. It is the seventh video from the group to achieve the feat. “Solo” fronted her solo album of the same title that came out in November 2018. It topped the iTunes top songs chart in 40 regions as well as all major charts in Korea. The song also was the first from a K-pop solo musician to amass 300 million streams on Spotify as of last year. Jennie was the first member of the quartet to put out a solo album. Bandmate Jisoo will release a solo album of her own titled “Me” on March 31 as the last of the four. BTS’ Jimin rewrites iTunes record with solo pre-release

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 100 regions in record time with “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” a pre-release from his upcoming solo album “Face.” The song was released on Friday and achieved the feat in four hours and 45 minutes, a record for a song from a solo artist. It claimed the top spot in 111 regions in 10 hours, setting another record. It debuted on Spotify’s global daily top songs chart at No. 6, the highest spot for a K-pop artist. He has been releasing a series of teaser contents, including a poster for main track “Like Crazy” that was uploaded on Monday. His first solo album will be fully unveiled on Friday and the artist will appear in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and discuss his solo music on Thursday in the US and take to the stage on the following day. Ive logs 200m views with ‘Love Dive’ music video

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

The music video for Ive’s “Love Dive” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, said agency Starship Entertainment on Tuesday. “Love Dive” is the titular track from its second single that came out in April last year. The video recorded 100 million views on the platform in 72 days and is the group’s first to log 200 million views. The six-member act topped the annual chart of Korea’s largest music site Melon in 2022 and picked up 10 trophies from television music chart shows. The song has been streamed more than 240 million times on Spotify so far. In the meantime, Ive will drop “Kitsch” from its first studio album in advance on Monday. The LP “I’ve IVE” will be released on April 10, about eight months since its third single “After Like.” SF9’s Jaeyoon enlists

(Credit: Singles)