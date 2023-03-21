Doosan Humanities Theater marks 10th anniversary with program on age, generations

Creative team directors for the 2023 program at the Doosan Humanities Theater pose for a group photo after a press conference held at the Doosan Art Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Doosan Art Center)

“An aging society leads to many social problems. So we thought we need to talk about age, generations and ultimately how our era should be defined."

“Korea is an aging society. We are living longer while the birth rate is dropping," said Doosan Humanities Theater Director Kang Seok-ran at a press conference held at Space 111 in the Doosan Art Center, Monday.

The programmed events will take place at the Doosan Art Center and Doosan Gallery in Jongno-gu, Seoul, from April 3 to July 15.

An exhibition, three plays and eight lectures under the theme of "Age, Age, Age" make up this year's annual program at the Doosan Humanities Theater, which showcases exhibitions, plays and lectures that explore contemporary themes.

An exhibition titled “The Sunken Eyes Were Dim” by three artists -- GuNa, Chang Seo-young and Chun Eun -- will run from April 19 to May 20 at Doosan Gallery. GuNa’s sculptures, Seo’s visual art works and Chun’s photos will explore the complex nature of ageing.

Three plays are slated to be staged from May 2 to July 15.

American playwright Clare Barron’s coming-of-age “Dance Nation” tells a story of teenage girls taking part in a dance competition. In the Korean production, which runs from May 2 to May 20, the teenage roles will be played by actors of different ages, from those in their 30s to 60s. Meanwhile, two of the roles will be played by actors who have had brain lesions. The different ages and range of abilities of the actors are meant to examine diverse ages and body shapes, explained the play’s director Lee O-jin.

“20th Century Blues” by Susan Miller takes to the stage from May 30 to June 17. The Korean production directed by Pu Sae-rom talks about ageing through the stories of four women who have just entered their 60s.

Jeong Jin-sae’s science fiction play “When Your Left Hand Holds My Left Hand and Their Left Hand,” will premiere from June 27 to July 15. The drama unfolds when eight ships are launched to evacuate animal, plant and human species from the world of burning fire.

A series of eight lectures are scheduled to kick off on April 3. Starting with the lecture “Age and Self-identity” by philosophy professor Um Jung-sik, the lectures will explore how age is viewed in philosophy, medicine, economics, sociology and science with insights provided by professors and experts in the field.

The Doosan Humanities Theater's previous themes include apartments in 2019, food in 2020 and fairness in 2022.

The exhibition and lectures are free, but online reservations are required for the lectures. Tickets to the plays are 35,000 won each.

Korean subtitles and sign language interpretation will be available for all lectures and some play performances. Detailed information is available at Doosan Art Center’s official website.