 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Opposition leader proposes bill to observe 'Dokdo Day'

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 21, 2023 - 14:32       Updated : Mar 21, 2023 - 15:13
Dokdo (123rf)
Dokdo (123rf)

Main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday proposed a revision bill for the South Korean government to observe Dokdo Day on Oct. 25.

The bill floated by Rep. Lee and nine lawmakers seeks to designate Dokdo Day as an anniversary celebrated by the Korean government. It would not be a public holiday, according to the bill.

The Korean civic group Party for Tokdo Protection has celebrated Dokdo Day since Oct. 25, 2000, the centennial of Joseon King Gojong's ordinance to establish Korea's sovereignty over the islets in accordance with modern law. Tokdo is an alternative spelling of Dokdo.

Rep. Lee said the revision of the Act On the Sustainable Use of Dokdo is meant to raise the awareness of Korea's sovereignty over the islets.

Japan has continued its claim over Dokdo, while it is South Korea’s position that no territorial dispute exists regarding the islets as it is not a matter subject to diplomatic negotiations or judicial settlement.

The proposal came the same day President Yoon Suk Yeol told a Cabinet meeting that "resorting to aggressive nationalism by stirring up anti-Japanese sentiment means failure to fulfill my duty as the president," a week after he held a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Calling the summit “humiliating,” Rep. Lee said, “Criticism has grown toward President Yoon Suk Yeol, who failed to fulfill his constitutional duty to safeguard territorial integrity and human dignity.”

 

 

 



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114