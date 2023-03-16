Yoon, Kishida say Japan firms won’t be asked to pay damages

Japanese companies held liable for damages by a 2018 South Korean court ruling for forcing Koreans to provide labor during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula will not be asked to reimburse Korean company funds used for such compensation.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida both publicly denied speculation that Seoul would go after the Japanese firms to enforce the plan after compensating the Korean victims on its own, largely because Tokyo refuses to recognize the ruling, at a summit held Thursday in Tokyo.

“The Korean government has no plans to do so. If we do that, everything returns back to where it was,” Yoon told reporters after the summit, referring to the last five years when Seoul-Tokyo ties dipped to a new low as the two traded a tit-for-tat spat over how to apologize and compensate the Korean victims amid Japan’s refusal to comply with the ruling mandating the compensation.

Kishida said he does not expect Korea to make such a request, without elaborating. The Japanese leader didn’t go further than reaffirming the 1998 Seoul-Tokyo declaration, which discusses Japan’s “genuine reflection on its wartime past and sincere apology for it.” Many expect the decision not to require direct compensation and a separate apology from Japanese companies will anger South Koreans who still demand that Japan specifically apologize for using forced labor.

Meanwhile, Yoon said he had led efforts to recognize both the government’s position and the 2018 ruling, which he said seemed to contradict each other, a rare moment of such open acknowledgement for a Korean leader.

The summit discussed in length bolstering cooperation for common security and economic interests. An unrelenting North Korea and an emboldened China have pushed against closer Korea-Japan ties as Seoul and Tokyo eye a stronger three-way military coalition with the US to contain Pyongyang. South Korea and Japan, America’s two biggest Asian allies, are also deeply invested in backing a US-led economic partnership intended to sideline Beijing.