 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG CNS offers cloud cost optimization service

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 21, 2023 - 14:29       Updated : Mar 21, 2023 - 14:29
LG CNS launches cloud cost optimization service FinOps on Tuesday. (LG CNS)
LG CNS launches cloud cost optimization service FinOps on Tuesday. (LG CNS)

South Korean information technology service provider LG CNS said it launched cloud cost optimization service FinOps Clinic, which assesses clients’ cloud usage to offer the optimal budget and reduce overall cloud spending.

More companies are using multiple cloud services from multiple service providers, and the new service is aimed to allow clients to effectively manage their costs by identifying mismanaged or abnormal cost occurrences, LG CNS said.

FinOps -- formed by combining "finance" and "DevOps" -- consists of three stages: inform, optimize and operate.

Under the inform stage, LG CNS analyzes the client's multicloud usage and the costs, and provides a monitoring program for the clients. From the program, clients would be able to check cloud usage patterns and abnormal occurrence of costs in real time, the IT firm said.

Analyzing three months of the client's cloud usage, the FinOps Clinic recommends how to optimize specifications of cloud services. The client could then allocate budget for different cloud service providers to achieve optimal performance at the lowest cost.

In the operation stage, the FinOps program repeats the prior steps to manage cloud services for the client, and set long-term usage plans, LG CNS explained.

For the new cloud optimization service, LG CNS said it has reinforced the FinOps Clinic team, hiring multiple cost management experts.

"In this time of global economic downturn, FinOps Clinic will become more important as it offers the service to effectively manage the cost of cloud services," said Lee Jae-seung, head of the LG CNS Cloud business team.

"We will do our best to support successful business operation of client firms utilizing our capabilities and know-how gained as a managed service provider."



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114