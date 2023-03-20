 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

Possible Goryeo remains discovered at construction site

By Park Ga-young
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:41       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 18:06
This undated photo shows a site in Sinyeong-dong of Jongno, Seoul, where foundation stones, plinths and other remnants were discovered. (Cultural Heritage Administration)
This undated photo shows a site in Sinyeong-dong of Jongno, Seoul, where foundation stones, plinths and other remnants were discovered. (Cultural Heritage Administration)

A historical site and numerous cultural relics thought to date back to the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392) have been found at a construction site in Sinyeong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration and a private association commissioned to conduct a preliminary survey of the site on Monday.

An architectural history survey was launched in December at the site, which had been used as a parking lot and was in the process of being developed into an apartment complex. The survey revealed traces of a building estimated to have been constructed during the Goryeo Kingdom.

An archaeological review for such historic artifacts is a prerequisite for any construction in the area, designated as a cultural environment and heritage preservation area.

After examining the 1,382-square-meter lot, the Sudo Institute of Cultural Heritage responsible for the site survey found a roof tile with "Seungan Third Year" engraved on it, along with celadon and pottery. "Seungan Third Year" is presumed to refer to 1198.

"Those relics are certainly from the Goryeo (Kingdom), but since there is little reference about the site from the period, we're still trying to figure out what the site was used for," Oh Kyong-taek, head of the Sudo Institute of Cultural Heritage, told The Korea Herald on Monday. More details about the site and relics will be announced in a couple of weeks, Oh said.

A vase presumed to be from Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392) is found during examination of a site that began in December 2022. (Cultural Heritage Administration)
A vase presumed to be from Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392) is found during examination of a site that began in December 2022. (Cultural Heritage Administration)

Nonetheless, foundation stones, plinths and other remnants found since December remain relatively intact and might offer clues to the structure and style of civil engineering and architecture during the Goryeo Kingdom.

There has been no previous confirmed case of a building of this scale from the Goryeo Kingdom found in Seoul, according to an official from the CHA.

Meanwhile, just 370 meters away from the site, other traces of a building presumed to date back to the Goryeo Kingdom were also discovered at a public parking lot construction site.

Relics unearthed from a construction site in Sinyeong-dong of Jongno, Seoul, are shown on Monday. (Yonhap)
Relics unearthed from a construction site in Sinyeong-dong of Jongno, Seoul, are shown on Monday. (Yonhap)



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114