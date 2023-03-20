Doctor indicted for leaking patients’ medical records

A physician at a medical examination center in Seoul has been indicted for taking endoscopic pictures of patients and sharing them in a group chat room.

The 52-year-old, whose name and gender weren’t disclosed, is facing charges of breaching the Personal Information Protect Act, according to police and prosecution on Monday.

The doctor reportedly took pictures of computer screens that contained the personal information of 97 patients during his stint at an examination center in Seoul’s Gangseo-gu and Gangnam-gu from August 2021 to February 2022. The doctor is also accused of exposing patients’ medical records, including their names and medical histories, in a group chat comprised of nearly 70 people.

The physician, known to be the organizer of the group chat, allegedly disclosed patients’ medical diagnoses in the chat room, saying that he or she had to see a lot of patients or had a tough day at work.

The group chat was dedicated to conversation about art, and one member reported the doctor to Seoul Gangnam Police Station in June last year. Police said they had sent the case to Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in August.

The doctor is currently undergoing the first trial.