[From the Scene] ‘Art in Marche’ welcomes spring with fresh greens

Vegetables, fruit and flowers are displayed at “Art in Marche” at the National Theater of Korea on Saturday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

On a lazy Saturday afternoon, the cheerful buzz of crowds and live music filled the air, complimented by fresh vegetable crops and colorful flowers on display in front of the National Theater of Korea's Haeorem Grand Theater, in central Seoul.

Hosted by the National Theater of Korea, the “Art in Marche” is an open-air eco-friendly crop market where some 50 teams of farmers, artisanal food vendors and handicraftsmen offer their products.

This year’s spring chapter of the “Art in Marche” kicked off on Saturday, and is scheduled to open again on April 15 and May 20.

Each yellow stall was brimming with its own special variety, from seasonal fruits and vegetables, to flowers and plants, jams, cooked food and even crafts.

A friendly atmosphere pervaded the market as the vendors were busy explaining their goods and offering samples of their creations to visitors.