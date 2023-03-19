North Korea tests missile amid allies’ drills

North Korea launches a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday. The firing took place the previous day. (Yonhap)

North Korea launched yet another ballistic missile toward the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday while South Korea and the United States staged their annual joint military exercises aimed at containing the isolated country. The allies flew the B-1B bombers as scheduled in a show of force.

The short-range ballistic missile was fired from North Korea's Tongchang-ri area at 11:05 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The missile flew some 800 kilometers before falling into the sea, it added.

Seoul and Washington returned to full-scale 11-day field maneuvers Monday last week, marking a renewed push for a united front on Pyongyang, which still shows no signs of dialing back its aggression from a year ago. Last year, the North fired off a record number of missiles, defying international sanctions including UN Security Council resolutions banning its ballistic missile launches.

“South Korea and the US have improved their joint readiness, having simulated actions to deliver on extended deterrence,” South Korea’s military said Sunday, referring to a US pledge to use all resources including nuclear weapons to deter and respond to attacks on its allies.

A senior military official in Seoul said the two allies will continue backing efforts aimed at “ensuring peace through strength,” an initiative President Yoon Seok Yeol has himself said will be central to how his government will deal with the North.

The Sunday air drills, part of the 11-day exercises, took place as scheduled, the official added.

The North’s missile launch came at a time when South Korea is accelerating the push for closer ties with not only the US, its biggest ally, but Japan. Tokyo, an old foe Seoul had trouble in mending strained ties with because of historical disputes, is now a “partner to work with,” according to President Yoon, who met with his Japanese counterpart last week in Tokyo at a two-day summit that ended Friday.

The gathering, which last took place 12 years ago, is the latest example of a stronger three-way military coalition among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, all committed to containing Pyongyang. The North has demanded South Korea and the US halt joint drills. The allies could see the Pacific turn into a “firing range,” if those demands are not met, the North said.

The chief nuclear envoys from South Korea, the US and Japan issued a statement shortly after North Korea’s missile launch, saying Pyongyang has nothing to gain from provocations and that the international community will continue to work on disarming the isolated country.