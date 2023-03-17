 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

OECD slashes S. Korea's 2023 growth outlook to 1.6 percent

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 20:21       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 20:21

Logo of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
Logo of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Friday revised down South Korea's growth outlook for 2023 to 1.6 percent, as the global economy continues to stand on "fragile" grounds amid uncertainties.

The latest outlook, released through the Paris-based organization's interim report, marked a 0.2 percentage-point drop from a 1.8 percent growth projection in November.

The downward revision is in line with the Bank of Korea's assessment released in February, when the central bank lowered its growth outlook from the previously predicted 1.7 percent. The OECD, however, revised up the forecast for 2024 by 0.4 percentage point to 2.3 percent.

The OECD also estimated South Korea's inflation for 2023 at 3.6 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from its previous outlook.

The inflation outlook is slightly above the 3.5 percent estimated by the central bank last month.

South Korea has been grappling with inflation following soaring energy costs amid the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine, although its on-year growth in consumer prices fell below 5 percent for the first time in 10 months in February amid monetary tightening moves.

The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent last month due to concerns that aggressive monetary tightening could hurt economic growth. It marked the first freeze after seven straight increases delivered since April last year intended to tame inflation.

The OECD, meanwhile, hinted the global economy will gradually recover through 2024 following improved consumer sentiment, falling energy and food prices, along with the full-fledged reopening of the Chinese economy.

"Korea and Australia will benefit from the expected growth rebound in China, offsetting the impact of tighter financial conditions," the OECD said in a statement.

It added China's neighboring Asian countries could also benefit from the resumption of overseas travel by its people.

The organization nevertheless pointed out the global economy still faces more downward risks, as it is standing on a "fragile" foundation amid uncertainties, including the war and fragmentation of supply chains, as well as global monetary tightening moves.

"In addition, sharp changes in market interest rates and in the current market value of bond portfolios could also further expose duration risks in the business models of financial institutions, as highlighted by the failure of the US Silicon Valley Bank in March," the OECD added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114