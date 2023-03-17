 Back To Top
National

Seoul park renovation inspired by UK's Hyde Park: Mayor

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 16:50       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 16:50
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon strolls around Hyde Park in London on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon strolls around Hyde Park in London on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul's proposal to renovate World Cup Park, which involves building a giant spokeless Ferris wheel, was inspired by Hyde Park in London, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Friday.

"I was deeply impressed by Hyde Park where sculptures, galleries and birds come together in the forest in the heart of the city to provide citizens with a place to rest," Oh said in a statement.

"I promise that Seoul's parks will better harmonize with the surrounding area and be equipped with various tourist attractions that meet their cultural taste, allow them to experience and rest to be reborn as a more attractive leisure space, starting with World Cup Park where we are expecting Seoul Ring." Seoul Ring is the tentative name of the spokeless Ferris wheel, which would be the second-tallest in the world.

Seoul is home to 105 parks, including 24 controlled by the municipal government. Seoul aims to renovate 26 Seoul City-owned parks by 2026, with World Cup Park being the first.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon takes a ride on the London Eye on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon takes a ride on the London Eye on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The statement came during Oh's Europe visit, which included the United Kingdom. Oh went to Hyde Park and took a ride on the London Eye, an observation wheel near the royal hunting ground-turned-public park earlier this week, according to the Seoul municipal government.

Earlier this month, Oh unveiled a plan to build the 180-meter Ferris wheel on the hilltop of World Cup Park by 2027. The capital city also plans to build an aerial gondola where passengers would be able to cross the Han River, Oh announced Tuesday, without disclosing any prospective locations.

After the UK, Oh will travel to Ireland, Germany and Denmark. His trip will end Wednesday.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
