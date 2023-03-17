Seoul park renovation inspired by UK's Hyde Park: Mayor

Seoul's proposal to renovate World Cup Park, which involves building a giant spokeless Ferris wheel, was inspired by Hyde Park in London, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Friday.

"I was deeply impressed by Hyde Park where sculptures, galleries and birds come together in the forest in the heart of the city to provide citizens with a place to rest," Oh said in a statement.

"I promise that Seoul's parks will better harmonize with the surrounding area and be equipped with various tourist attractions that meet their cultural taste, allow them to experience and rest to be reborn as a more attractive leisure space, starting with World Cup Park where we are expecting Seoul Ring." Seoul Ring is the tentative name of the spokeless Ferris wheel, which would be the second-tallest in the world.

Seoul is home to 105 parks, including 24 controlled by the municipal government. Seoul aims to renovate 26 Seoul City-owned parks by 2026, with World Cup Park being the first.