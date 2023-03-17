[Photo news] K-Arts Celebrates 30 years of nurturing artists

Some 30 years ago, the Korea National University of Arts, known as K-Arts, was established with a goal to provide top quality education so that Korean students would not have to go abroad to study the arts. It was a goal in which not many believed back them.
After the opening of the music school in 1993, the theater, film, dance, art and traditional arts schools were introduced one after another. Now, K-Arts operates under 26 different departments across six schools -- the Schools of Music, Drama, Film TV & Multimedia, Dance, Visual Arts and Korean Traditional Arts.
So far, more than 14,000 students have graduated from the institution. Since the school's foundation, its students and alumni have received a total of 4,224 awards from domestic and international competitions, including 1,316 first prizes, according to data provided by the school as of October last year.
"For the next 30 years, we want to become an institution sought after by top art students around the world," said Kim Dae-jin, K-Arts president and pianist, during the celebratory event.
The event was supposed to held in October last year but was postponed due to the Oct. 29 crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul.
Students of Korea National University of Arts, known as K-Arts, perform "pansori" and "jeongga," Korean traditional music genres, during the 30th anniversary celebration event at Seokgwan Campus in northeast Seoul on Thursday. Jeongga, which means “righteous songs," was typically performed in the royal court and was used for ceremonial purposes such as weddings and funerals during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). Pansori is a form of storytelling through song, where a singer tells a dramatic story accompanied by a drummer. Pansori performances can last for several hours and require a high level of vocal skill and emotional expression from the singer. (K-Arts)
Students of Korea National University of Arts, known as K-Arts, perform "Romance," a ballet dance work, during the 30th anniversary celebration event at Seokgwan Campus in northeast Seoul on Thursday. (K-Arts)
Students of Korea National University of Arts, known as K-Arts, perform "taepyeongmu," a Korean traditional dance which has the function of wishing great peace, during the 30th anniversary celebration event at Seokgwan Campus in northeast Seoul on Thursday. (K-Arts)
Students of Korea National University of Arts, known as K-Arts, perform a modern dance titled "Walking Dance" during the 30th anniversary celebration event at Seokgwan Campus in northeast Seoul on Thursday. (K-Arts)
Students and alumni from the piano department, together with K-Arts President Kim Dae-jin, perform as a piano-only orchestra during the 30th anniversary celebration event at Seokgwan Campus in northeast Seoul on Thursday. The orchestra was formed with 15 pianos and 30 pianists. (K-Arts)
Students and alumni of K-Arts, including musical actor Yang Joon-mo, greeted the audience after performing their original musical, "Now, We Fly," written by a K-Arts alumnus, during the 30th anniversary celebration event at Seokgwan Campus in northeast Seoul on Thursday. (K-Arts)