 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

New literary and translation prizes select winners to find fresh voices in Korean literature

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Mar 18, 2023 - 15:34       Updated : Mar 18, 2023 - 15:39
Bora Jin (left) and Jenny Jisun Kim (Na Hye-in, Doi Kim/Charm Agency)
Bora Jin (left) and Jenny Jisun Kim (Na Hye-in, Doi Kim/Charm Agency)

A newly established series of literary and translation prizes, which aims to discover emerging talent in Korean literature and Korean-English translation, has completed its selection of inaugural winners with an announcement of its translation winner earlier this week, according to the series organizer, Charm Agency, this week.

On Tuesday, Jenny Jisun Kim, a US-based translator and visual artist, was named the winner of the New Translator Prize for her translation of Dolki Min’s “Settled and Solid," a short story about a rock -- a solid but reassuring companion -- that also pays attention to the fluidity of rocks and minerals. Dolki Min is the author's pen name.

In 2022, Charm, a literary agency based in Seoul, together with New York-based Barbara J. Zitwer Agency launched the New Korean Voice Prize and the New Translator Prize.

The winner of the former literature prize was announced in November in cooperation with EunHaengNaMu Publishing as a partner.

For the New Korean Voice Prize, the winning title, Bora Jin’s “A Prescription for You from Memory Care” (working English title) is a dystopian story set in a new future where a “memory care” system has been introduced to erase people's traumas to promote social stability after a collapse. The story follows Bom, who works at a pharmaceutical company that produces memory care drugs.

The judges said the novel addresses pressing contemporary concerns about memory and trauma while exploring the theme of family attachment, which resonates with readers of all backgrounds. The book skillfully weaves together genre elements, examining powerful themes such as how aggressive marketing can destroy individuals and relationships within a hierarchically structured and closed society.

The novel is set to be published in Korean by EunHaengNaMu Publishing in May.

The translation contest was overseen by Anton Hur, the two-time longlisted and shortlisted translator for the International Booker Prize in 2022, who served as the chief of the jury.

Hur said the translation matches “the verve and wit of the source text,” adding that while the translation is a bit raw, it works well with the source text’s form and premise.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114