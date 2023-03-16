Tokyo lifts export curbs; Seoul withdraws WTO complaint

South Korea and Japan's easing of trade tensions has spurred hope among Korean businesses, as the two agreed to bolster economic ties on the sidelines of the summit talks held in Tokyo on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Japan announced it would lift restrictions on exports of key semiconductor materials to Korea, while Korea in return decided to withdraw its complaint filed with the World Trade Organization against the export curbs.

Both countries also plan to continue talks to reinstate each other to their “whitelist” of trusted trading partners.

The breakthrough agreement comes nearly four years after Japan imposed export restrictions on three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays -- Korea’s key export items -- in an apparent retaliatory action against a series of court rulings in favor of Korean wartime victims during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

Japan’s lifting of export curbs will serve as a groundbreaking opportunity to normalize economic and trade relations between the two countries, the Korea International Trade Association, one of Korea's largest umbrella economic organizations, said in a statement.

“Since Japan's export restrictions were implemented in 2019, trade between the two countries has sharply slowed down, and costs have risen due to fragmentation of economic relations, and supply chain instability has deepened,” the group said, citing that the average annual trade growth rate between the two nations between 2019 and 2022 stood at 0.1 percent.

The announcement came as Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol capped a four-year thaw in ties with the neighboring nation during his visit to Tokyo.

With semiconductors making up some 20 percent of Korea’s exports, Japan's restrictions had affected key items used by Korean semiconductors companies like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the world’s top two memory chipmakers.