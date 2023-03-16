 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon calls Japan to action ahead of first summit in 12 years

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 16, 2023 - 14:34       Updated : Mar 16, 2023 - 14:59
President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday for a two-day summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday for a two-day summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he expects Japan to roll out actions commensurate with its recently renewed commitment to a forward-looking South Korea-Japan relationship built on a past apology for its 1910-45 rule of the Korean Peninsula. Yoon flew to Japan on Thursday for a two-day summit.

In a joint interview with major Japanese newspapers Thursday, Yoon said the March 6 decision to use Korean company funds to compensate Korean victims forced to work for Japanese companies during the colonial period is the “result of efforts to recognize” both the 1965 Seoul-Tokyo agreement and the 2018 ruling by Korea’s Supreme Court.

Japan argues the Treaty on Basic Relations, which reset ties following its colonial rule of the peninsula, already settled the issue, and refused to recognize the court decision that held Japanese firms liable for damages. Without apologizing for using forced labor, Japan instead reaffirmed the 1998 Seoul-Tokyo declaration, which discusses Japan’s “genuine reflection on its wartime past and sincere apology for it.”

“We have to move beyond conflict and antagonism so that we bring about opportunities for the future,” Yoon was quoted as saying by the Asahi Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun and Nihon Keizai Shimbun. Yoon is believed to have referred to a joint scholarship fund that Korea is floating to draw participation from the Japanese companies that are refusing to compensate the Korean victims.

Pursuing common interests like curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and bolstering an economic partnership over chips, are more important than ever for both South Korea and Japan, according to Yoon. The conservative leader took office in May last year, vowing closer ties with not only Japan but the US, Seoul’s biggest ally.

At the first summit in 12 years, Yoon and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, are expected to solidify that commitment to bolstering fresh ties for America’s two biggest Asian allies to deal better with unrelenting North Korea and emboldened China. Pyongyang is still carrying on with its missile launches, while Beijing openly takes aim at Washington, economically and politically.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114